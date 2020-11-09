Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $134.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

