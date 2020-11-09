Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $126.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

