Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) President Bradford L. Smith Sells 200,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $223.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,838,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 58,436 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.