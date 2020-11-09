Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $260.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $238.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $230.67 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $240.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

