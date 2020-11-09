Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.37. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.