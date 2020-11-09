MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ third-quarter 2020 results benefited from strong growth in the semiconductor market owing to increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. It also witnessed strong demand for plasma and reactive gas solutions. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. Moreover, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. However, shares of MKS Instruments have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s results were affected by headwinds in the advanced market segment. Top line was negatively impacted by a seasonal decline in PCB drilling applications. However, reopening of research labs is positive. The company also gains traction from stable Vacuum & Analysis segment.”

Several other analysts have also commented on MKSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.80.

MKSI opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $129.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

