Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,592.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.