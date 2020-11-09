MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.54.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $252.40 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.18 and a 200 day moving average of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $2,209,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,375,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in MongoDB by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

