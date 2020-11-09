Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

