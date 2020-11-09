Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

