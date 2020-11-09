Morgan Stanley Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target to $115.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $127.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

