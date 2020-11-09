Morgan Stanley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $140.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

MCHP stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

