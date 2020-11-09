Morgan Stanley Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $87.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $147,554.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,290 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,149 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

