Morgan Stanley Cuts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $16.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of TMDX opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $91,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769,188 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,616,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

