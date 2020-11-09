Morgan Stanley Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $400.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jyske Bank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $380.05 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $395.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

