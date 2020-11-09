Morgan Stanley Increases Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $41.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.16.

NVTA stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $777,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

