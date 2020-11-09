Morgan Stanley Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $61.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Rapid7 by 51.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.