Morgan Stanley Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $102.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $106.83 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after acquiring an additional 428,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

