Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 324,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after acquiring an additional 616,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders sold a total of 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

NYSE:MSI opened at $164.48 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

