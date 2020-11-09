Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.