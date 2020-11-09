Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.09.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $224.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $224.63.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Myokardia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Myokardia by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 852.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.