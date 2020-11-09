Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

