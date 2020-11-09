Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.27.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $90.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $558,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,290 shares of company stock worth $33,421,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

