National Bank Financial Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$33.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

TSE GIL opened at C$27.29 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$39.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of -20.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 43,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.21, for a total value of C$1,230,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,864,068.29. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.19 per share, with a total value of C$679,752.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,641.78.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.