National Bank Financial Boosts Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$30.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.15.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.73. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

