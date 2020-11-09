National Bank Financial Increases North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$17.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

TSE NOA opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.66. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.