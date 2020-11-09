National Bank Financial Raises Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.50

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.35.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.64. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$82,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,656,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,440,025.34.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.