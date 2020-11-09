National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $297.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 236.5% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

