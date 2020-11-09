NatWest Group’s (NWG) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG opened at $3.23 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

