Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NAVI. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point reiterated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Navient by 13.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Navient by 120.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 860,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 575,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Navient by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 278,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

