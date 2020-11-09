Needham & Company LLC Boosts SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $105.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of SITM opened at $103.50 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -164.29.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,932 shares in the company, valued at $51,760,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $217,627.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $9,022,410. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SiTime by 419.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

