Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,550 shares of company stock valued at $146,020,397. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $514.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.14 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

