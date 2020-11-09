New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

New Relic stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,227,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,385 shares of company stock worth $4,343,127. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

