New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $55.08 on Friday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,227,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,127. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Relic by 50.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

