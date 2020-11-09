New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NRZ. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Residential Investment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after buying an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

