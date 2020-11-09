New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

NYCB stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

