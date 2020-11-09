Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NIU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

