nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head to Head Analysis

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -14.17% -9.17% -7.47% Tower Semiconductor 6.43% 5.95% 4.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares nLIGHT and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $176.62 million 6.93 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -131.21 Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 1.93 $90.05 million $0.87 25.61

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for nLIGHT and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 5 1 3.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

nLIGHT currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.38%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

