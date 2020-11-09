NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

