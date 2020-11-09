NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,836 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

