NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 24,700 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 116.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

PKI opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

