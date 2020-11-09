NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 671.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $42.99 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

