NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after buying an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX opened at $134.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

