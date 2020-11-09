NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 14,563 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 80,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $112.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,481.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

