NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 33,300 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.