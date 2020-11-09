NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,333.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 70.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.