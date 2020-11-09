NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU opened at $231.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -205.04 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

