NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LNG opened at $49.98 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.