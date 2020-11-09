NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.27 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,471 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $38,199,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $27,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 869.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 1,077,048 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Altice USA by 364.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 995,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $21,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.