NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.59 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,338,000 after buying an additional 281,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $31.58 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

